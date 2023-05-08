Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

A massive snake infestation was discovered in the walls of a house by a first-time home buyer in Colorado.(Source: KMGH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By Colette Bordelon KMGH
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) – Owning a home can be very stressful, but a first-time home buyer in Colorado discovered a massive snake infestation in the walls of the house.

After weeks of looking at homes, Amer Hall knew a home in Centennial was the one she wanted when she walked inside.

Her family and their two dogs moved in at the end of March. But settling in has taken more time than she thought.

Their dog found a snake in the back of her garage, but that was just the beginning. Hall said there were more hidden in the wall.

She hired a snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den somewhere underground and they’ve been living there for at least two years.

“My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds,” Hall said. “We’re afraid to use the restroom because snakes may come out of the toilet.”

She’s not sure when, or even if, that feeling will ever go away.

“It’s rough. I’m 42 years old, and this is my first home. I’ve worked my whole life for it, and I can’t enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I’m scared to death,” Hall said.

Hall said she wants to rip up the concrete and find out where the reptiles are before she can escape from the snake saga that’s her new home.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea
WTAP Midday Weather Forecast with Henry Grof
Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius Museum becomes a 2023 Blue Star museum
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays