Tribe Volleyball 16 A receives bid to play in National Tournament

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

This past April, Tribe Volleyball Club 16 A from the Mid-Ohio Valley won a bid to the National Volleyball Tournament played in Chicago this summer.

After starting out the qualifying tournament not playing up to their standards, the team turned the weekend around and won a bid as one of the two teams from the 16 total teams that competed in the Ohio Valley Regionals.

The girls say that experience was like no other and they are excited to continue their tournament run as they will face off with some of the best of the best from the country as 48 teams will compete for the title.

As a smaller team from the State of Ohio, the Mid-Ohio Valley Tribe team defeated club teams from bigger cities such as Columbus and Cleveland en route to their national bid.

