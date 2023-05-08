Upcoming blood drive dates for the American Red Cross
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is trauma awareness month and the American Red Cross is celebrating the best way they know how and that is with blood donations.
Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says during the month of May with so many events going on it is easy to forget to donate blood. She asks that you find any time in your schedule if at all possible to donate blood especially if you are type O-.
Below is a chart that displays time, date and location for blood drives throughout the month of May.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|5/8/2023
|South Parkersburg Baptist Church
|10 a.m.
|5/12/2023
|Parkersburg Blood Donation Center
|9 a.m.
|5/16/2023
|Gilman United Methodist Church
|12 p.m.
|5/19/2023
|Parkersburg Blood Donation Center
|9 a.m.
|5/22/2023
|YMCA of Parkersburg
|1 p.m.
|5/26/2023
|Parkersburg Blood Donation Center
|9 a.m.
For more information you can visit the Red Cross website.
