Upcoming blood drive dates for the American Red Cross

American Red Cross blood drives
American Red Cross blood drives(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is trauma awareness month and the American Red Cross is celebrating the best way they know how and that is with blood donations.

Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says during the month of May with so many events going on it is easy to forget to donate blood. She asks that you find any time in your schedule if at all possible to donate blood especially if you are type O-.

Below is a chart that displays time, date and location for blood drives throughout the month of May.

DATELOCATIONTIME
5/8/2023South Parkersburg Baptist Church10 a.m.
5/12/2023Parkersburg Blood Donation Center9 a.m.
5/16/2023Gilman United Methodist Church12 p.m.
5/19/2023Parkersburg Blood Donation Center9 a.m.
5/22/2023YMCA of Parkersburg1 p.m.
5/26/2023Parkersburg Blood Donation Center9 a.m.

For more information you can visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
Silent Battle memorial
Silent Battle Memorial has been unveiled at Gold Star Park
Workforce shortages, forensic group homes among topics discussed in Interim Health and Human...
Workforce shortages, forensic group homes among topics discussed in Interim Health and Human Services Accountability Committee meeting
Children's Toy and Doll Museum
Children’s Toy and Doll Museum open their doors to the public