Upcoming blood drive dates for the American Red Cross

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is trauma awareness month and the American Red Cross is celebrating the best way they know how and that is with blood donations.

Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says during the month of May with so many events going on it is easy to forget to donate blood. She asks that you find any time in your schedule if at all possible to donate blood especially if you are type O-.

Below is a chart that displays time, date and location for blood drives throughout the month of May.

DATE LOCATION TIME 5/8/2023 South Parkersburg Baptist Church 10 a.m. 5/12/2023 Parkersburg Blood Donation Center 9 a.m. 5/16/2023 Gilman United Methodist Church 12 p.m. 5/19/2023 Parkersburg Blood Donation Center 9 a.m. 5/22/2023 YMCA of Parkersburg 1 p.m. 5/26/2023 Parkersburg Blood Donation Center 9 a.m.

