US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea

FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section in Tokyo, Dec. 1, 2020. A man charged with providing banned substances to Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and another athlete pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2023, marking the first conviction under a landmark law designed to target wide-ranging doping schemes across the globe. Eric Lira pleaded guilty for his role in helping Olympic athletes obtain performance-enhancing substances before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A man charged with providing banned substances to Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and another athlete pleaded guilty Monday, marking the first conviction under a landmark U.S. law designed to target wide-ranging doping schemes across the globe.

Eric Lira pleaded guilty for his role in helping Olympic athletes obtain performance-enhancing substances before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Damian Williams, called the plea “a watershed moment for international sport.”

“Craven efforts to undermine the integrity of sport subverts the purpose of the Olympic games: to showcase athletic excellence through a level playing field,” he said in a news release. “Lira’s efforts to pervert that goal will not go unpunished.”

Williams’ office did not provide any information about the terms of the plea by the 43-year-old kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor from El Paso, Texas. Violations of the law, called the Rodchenkov Act and named after the former Moscow lab director-turned-whistleblower in the Russian doping scandal, carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

An indictment unsealed last year revealed texts between Lira and Okagbare, who is serving an 11-year ban for taking human-growth hormone and the blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) and also for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

The news release said a second athlete receiving drugs from Lira competed for Switzerland and also has been banned for PEDs. Williams’ office said Lira advised the athletes they should blame their positive tests on contaminated meat “knowing full well that the drug tests had accurately detected the presence of banned, performance-enhancing drugs.”

The case stemmed from information whistleblowers provided to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which worked with the FBI to investigate Lira’s system of channeling drugs from Central and South America to the athletes and others.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart said the law, passed in 2020, is especially important considering the U.S. will host the World Cup in 2026 and Summer Olympics in 2028. He thanked the FBI and Williams’ office for pursuing the case.

“The leadership they have shown in this matter sends a powerful message that the rules of sport matter and that the U.S. is committed to rooting out and penalizing fraudulent activity that robs clean athletes and the public,” Tygart said.

International sports regulators, including the World Anti-Doping Agency and the IOC, have criticized key elements of the Rodchenkov Act. In a letter WADA sent to the Senate in 2020 to lobby for changes in the bill, it said that it supported the objectives of the legislation but argued the law would lead to a “chaotic World Anti-Doping system with no legal predictability.”

Proponents of the bill said it brings another layer of accountability to a system that has failed over the years, including allowing the Russians to run roughshod over the rulebook in a scandal that has sullied the Olympic movement for longer than a decade.

They also argue that because the bill is geared toward stopping widespread doping conspiracies, and not necessarily individual cheaters, athletes won’t be singled out for criminal liability in the U.S. simply for taking performance enhancers.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
WTAP Midday Weather Forecast with Henry Grof
Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius Museum becomes a 2023 Blue Star museum
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays