W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been arrested in North Carolina.

Kenneth Alan Stout was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. in Wilmington North Carolina on Saturday.

Stout was wanted for the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found on April 1, 2023 in a vehicle in McDowell County.

When law enforcement attempted to make contact with Stout he fled on foot where he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Stout is currently in jail in North Carolina as he awaits extradition back to West Virginia.

Criminal charges in North Carolina are also pending.

