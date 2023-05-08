Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking to fill positions, having difficulty

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a shortage in deputies in many positions.

Wood Co. Sheriff, Rick Woodyard says that there are four positions available currently. Including one at deputy sheriff. And potentially two more positions to be open in the future.

However, Woodyard says that applications have been much lower now than they used to be.

“Yes, since we posted on social median and with the help of our local media we’re getting some applications in. Right now, we have five. And let me just state in yesteryear, it would be 105 instead of five. That just goes to show you the lack of applications that we’re getting today to apply for law enforcement positions,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard says that the department and state have done a lot to try and bring in more applicants.

Including an advanced pay scale for certified officers both in and outside of the state.

