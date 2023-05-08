Wood Co. Technical Center students toured Amputee Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Medical skills students from the Wood County Technical Center were able to get a firsthand experience with helping amputees.

“These are students are getting ready to graduate from high school. And this is one of the best lessons that they could’ve learned. Much more than any medical skill that they’ll ever attempt, but it’s about their future,” says therapeutic services instructor, Natalie Lee.

Students of the tech center’s medical skills program got a chance to tour the amputee center in Parkersburg. Students also got a chance to speak with an amputee and assist him with applying his prosthetic leg.

Teachers and students say this is a great way of getting that knowledge of what they could potentially go into... And create more understanding of what those with prosthetic limbs deal with.

“It’s truly a blessing overall. Because it teaches you more with life and being more grateful for the things you have. Because there’s people in this world that don’t have everything that we have like two legs, two arms. They’re not as fortunate,” says Wood Co. Technical Center student, Zach Shockey. “So, it teaches you to be more grateful and more thankful for everything that you have. It makes you cherish life a lot more.”

The center helps to provide services for those who lost a limb. Including prosthetics and physical rehabilitation services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.