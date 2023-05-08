Wood Co. Technical Center students toured Amputee Center

Students looking to be in the medical field get a chance to be introduced to the Amputee Center in Parkersburg.
Students looking to be in the medical field get a chance to be introduced to the Amputee Center in Parkersburg.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Medical skills students from the Wood County Technical Center were able to get a firsthand experience with helping amputees.

“These are students are getting ready to graduate from high school. And this is one of the best lessons that they could’ve learned. Much more than any medical skill that they’ll ever attempt, but it’s about their future,” says therapeutic services instructor, Natalie Lee.

Students of the tech center’s medical skills program got a chance to tour the amputee center in Parkersburg. Students also got a chance to speak with an amputee and assist him with applying his prosthetic leg.

Teachers and students say this is a great way of getting that knowledge of what they could potentially go into... And create more understanding of what those with prosthetic limbs deal with.

“It’s truly a blessing overall. Because it teaches you more with life and being more grateful for the things you have. Because there’s people in this world that don’t have everything that we have like two legs, two arms. They’re not as fortunate,” says Wood Co. Technical Center student, Zach Shockey. “So, it teaches you to be more grateful and more thankful for everything that you have. It makes you cherish life a lot more.”

The center helps to provide services for those who lost a limb. Including prosthetics and physical rehabilitation services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge

Latest News

Memorial Health Foundation's fashion show was record-breaking this year.
Memorial Health Foundation’s 2023 fashion show raised $128,931
Belpre and Marietta wound care centers recognized as Centers of Distinction
Belpre and Marietta wound care centers recognized as Centers of Distinction
Wood County Commission hears City of Vienna emergency plan update
Wood County Commission hears City of Vienna emergency plan update
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking to fill positions, having difficulty
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking to fill positions, having difficulty