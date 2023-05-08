Wood County Commission hears City of Vienna emergency plan update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Wood County Commission’s meeting on May 8, Vienna city officials discussed their updated emergency plan with the commissioners.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp said recent train derailments in the region made him want to revisit the plan, considering the train tracks that run along the length of the city. Rapp said he and city department heads have met over the last few months to discuss their plan and make sure their information is current.

Rapp said those meetings have been paying off. “We think that, based on the information that we’ve gathered, that we’ve eliminated every source that was outdated, and think that if something did happen to go bad we could get the resources that we need quickly,” he said.

The plan details what each city official’s responsibilities are in emergency situations, as well as what agencies outside the city need to be involved. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer told WTAP that updating contact information for local emergency response agencies was one important part of the update process.

“Putting a face to all the names that you see in the emergency plan is very important,” Pifer said. “So we have each one of those names on speed dial. We hope there’s a time that we don’t have to use them, but we have to be prepared if there is, and that’s the most important thing here.”

Mayor Rapp said communicating with the County Commission about their plan and coordinating with them in case of emergency is essential because the county has access to more resources than the city has on its own. “Locally, we’re as good as you can get, because these gentlemen are part of it every day,” he said, referring to Pifer and Vienna fire chief Steve Scholl. “But when you get to the next level when you need help from say the governor’s office or whatever -- those things right there, you need them immediately.”

Police Chief Pifer said that relationship with the county is reciprocal. “We realize the importance of us being a part of their plan just as much as they are of our plan” We know if we have an emergency here or a disaster, it may be a county wide disaster.”

Pifer said the Wood County 911 center’s resources and acumen make that collaboration and coordination possible.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.