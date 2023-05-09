Academic Achiever: Tienna Tauber

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tienna Tauber is a senior at Parkersburg Catholic High school and boasts a 4.0 GPA while being dually enrolled at WVU at Parkersburg.

“I’ve loved being here at parkersburg catholic and I’ve got to do a lot of things I’d never be able to do. That is all because of my mother. She got me here and there was people here that helped me, so I’m really blessed to be here.”

Tauber plans to pursue a nursing degree in college.

“I’m hoping to attend West Liberty University next fall and my ultimate goal is getting my bsn and specialize in becoming a travel nurse.”

For Tauber, school is much more than academic success, she focuses on building relationships as well as helping those in the community.

“First of all, I am student council president and in the interact club which is a community service based club. We go along with the rotary and help each other out on our projects.”

Despite being diagnosed with narcolepsy, Tauber works every day to be the best she can be

“I’ve just been intrinsically motivated I know I can get the 4.0, so why wouldn’t I always make sure that I’m focused on my academics and all of that and stay disciplined in my studies because I know that’s what will get me the furthest in life.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.