Belpre City Council votes on amendment addressing locals’ concerns

Belpre City Council met this Monday.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passed the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance Monday night. It’s an issue locals passionately spoke out about at the last city council meeting.

This would make it so the original ordinance stating that inoperable vehicles cannot stay on residential nor commercial property for over 60 days would only apply to residential property.

Locals previously voiced concerns, saying they were told that it would only apply to residential property and that there were some instances of vehicles getting towed from commercial property due to the ordinance.

City Law Director Tom Webster said that it was an error on his part. He said that he went back through his 2021 records and realized that he signed the wrong ordinance. There was one that applied to only residential and one that applied to residential and commercial.

City council also passed an ordinance to shift around funds for police to address internet infrastructure issues police chief Stump has gone over with city council.

City council also announced that its EMS service had its first squad run last Thursday.

