Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia

Coca-Cola Consolidated workers represented by the Teamsters Local 175 union started striking around 2:30 in the morning on May 9.
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coca-Cola Consolidated workers represented by the Teamsters Local 175 union started striking around 2:30 in the morning on May 9, according to union president Ken Hall, with picket lines in Saint Albans, Bluefield, Logan, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg.

Hall said they’re striking because the company has failed to resolve grievances from employees in a timely manner. Among those grievances, Hall said, is a long history of the company shorting employees on their pay checks. “It got so bad during the pandemic that we actually from our local union wrote checks to some of the workers because they didn’t get any checks,” he said.

Hall said the company has also brought in out-of-state supervisors that have been doing the work of union members.

Beyond those grievances, Buddy Daily and Allen Roach, workers at the picket line in Parkersburg, said they’re concerned about policies put forth in the company’s recent contract proposal. “This is the worst contract I’ve seen,” Daily told WTAP. “I’ve been there, like I say, 46 years. They even had a professional mediator come in, they won’t even talk to them.”

Allen Roach said the new contract would cost the jobs of drivers who currently deliver Coca-Cola products to Sheetz locations, turning those jobs over to an out-of-state third party. “There’s not enough jobs in West Virginia as it is.” he said. “For them to bring in out-of-state workers to do the job? It just can’t happen.”

Ken Hall said that while this strike is over the pay and supervisor grievances, not the contract, failing to resolve the contract issues could lead to another strike down the line. Roach said he’s eager to see the grievances resolved. “Come to the table,” he said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to go back to work.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated released this statement to WTAP:

“We’re disappointed the union decided to take our teammates out on strike but remain committed to working with them on an equitable resolution. We have a solid plan in place to continue serving our customers.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

Latest News

For Tauber, school is much more than academic success, she focuses on building relationships as...
Academic Achiever: Tienna Tauber
Discussing alternative sentencing in West Virginia
Discussing alternative sentencing in West Virginia
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is celebrating a significant milestone.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark celebrates its 125th Anniversary
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark celebrates its 125th Anniversary
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark celebrates its 125th Anniversary