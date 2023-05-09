Discussing alternative sentencing in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Legislative Oversight Commission on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority on the morning of May 9 in Huntington, wrapping up this month’s interim committee meetings for the West Virginia Legislature.

Legislators discussed alternative sentencing programs in the state that offer criminal offenders the chance to avoid serving a sentence in jail. WTAP reached out to Hernando Escandon, the director of Wood County’s Day Report Center, to talk about what alternative sentencing programs do for Wood County.

Escandon said alterative sentencing isn’t just a preferable alternative to a jail sentence for offenders, but also better for the whole community. He said staying outside of a jail cell allows offenders to learn healthier, pro-social behaviors. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say, in some cases, lives are saved. Potential victims are not going to be as likely to be victimized, but the person themselves is less likely to return to a lot of the behaviors they were engaging in, including but not limited to active substance use.”

Escandon said that by providing treatment services to offenders outside of a jail cell, the programs can prevent recidivism.

