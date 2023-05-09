El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl

FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023, the day the government detained Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, which unleashed deadly firefights between the military and suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel. With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities they smuggled into the U.S., prosecutors in the U.S. revealed in an indictment unsealed April 14, 2023 in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Martin Urista, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, three members of the powerful Sinaloa cartel and two Mexican-based firms, alleging they trafficked fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S.

The sanctions came the day Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was to talk with President Joe Biden by phone about immigration and the fentanyl crisis.

The Treasury Department designated El Chapo’s son Joaquin Guzman Lopez and others for financial sanctions, including a freeze on American-owned assets and bank accounts and a ban on Americans doing business with them. A Culiacan, Mexico, chemical and lab equipment company and a real estate business also were targeted for sanctions.

The latest penalties by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control follow a set of April fentanyl trafficking charges brought against three other Guzman sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Sálazar, known as the Chapitos, or Little Chapos, and two dozen members of the Sinaloa cartel.

El Chapo was extradited in 2017 to the U.S., where he was convicted of a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He was sentenced in 2019 to life in a U.S. prison.

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the U.S. today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 71,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl in 2021, up from about 58,000 the year before.

López Obrador has denied that drug cartels make fentanyl in Mexico, although he has acknowledged that precursor chemicals and finished fentanyl are smuggled into Mexico from China, a claim China has denied.

Mexico and China are the primary sources for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the U.S., according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which is tasked with combating illicit drug trafficking.

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China on multiple fronts have made efforts to stop the importation of fentanyl more difficult, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

Most of the fentanyl trafficked in the United States comes from the Sinaloa cartel, the DEA says.

The Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said that the department “in close coordination with the Government of Mexico and U.S. law enforcement, will continue to leverage our authorities to isolate and disrupt Los Chapitos and the Sinaloa Cartel’s operations at every juncture.”

Guzman Lopez was not in custody Tuesday, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the sanctions. A lawyer for El Chapo didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

__

Associated Press reporter Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer shot in head during bank mass shooting removed from ventilator, able to follow commands
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Feinstein returning to Senate after facing resignation calls