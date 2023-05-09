Flower places prepare for Mother’s Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Mother’s Day is the second-biggest holiday for flower sales each year.

And flower companies – such as Wildroot Flower Company in Marietta and Amy’s Flower Shoppe in Beverly – are getting everything setup for the big day. Mother’s Day flower sales can take months of preparation.

“We’re a flower farm. So, we grow everything here that we sell on Mother’s Day. So, my preparation starts nine months before the growing seasons,” says Wildroot Flower Company owner, Lyndsay Biehl. “Before the actual holiday. So, we plan what we want for this weekend. And then, our process is really sometime last week through this week harvesting the flower, bunching them. Today is actually our florist route. So, we’re running to all of the florists who purchase our product. And then, we have pre-orders up and we’re basically just getting prepped for selling this weekend.”

During the prep time, florists can deal with some difficulties in getting the quality flowers for this occasion. Including when Mother Nature isn’t on their side.

“With us growing our product, there’s always a variable in there that we are just kind of praying and hoping that we have the flowers for the holidays,” says Biehl.

Amy’s Flower Shoppe owner, Lora Witten says holidays like Mother’s Day is another great opportunity to make someone’s day special.

“Every time I handed over an arrangement, I got to see the smile on everyone’s face,” says Witten. “And that is the gratification that I get from this job.”

Witten says that she will have flowers in coolers available on Friday and Saturday. Amy’s Flower Shoppe will be closed on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.