Local schools participate in annual Civil War field day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Muskingum Park local Washington and Wood county schools participated in an annual Civil War field day.

They got a hands on lesson of history during the Civil War.

They learned how to load a cannon, march like a soldier, and sing songs played on a banjo.

Students say it was a good lesson that was also fun.

“It was just interesting how all the rules and had to learn everything to coordinate it together. It was actually learning about the war and everything about it,” said Griffin Wharton.

The event has been going on for eight years now and organizers hope that the Civil War field day can continue on.

