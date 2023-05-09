Obituary: Perkins, Richard Gene

Richard Gene Perkins, 90, of Chloe, WV, died on May 5, 2023, at Charleston Area Medical Center-General Hospital.

He was born on April 23, 1933, at Nicut, WV, a son of the late James Victor and Vera (Gertie) Metz Perkins.

He was a US Army veteran, serving from May 14, 1953 to April 14, 1961. He and Glenna owned and operated Perkins Grocery in Chloe for 16 years.

Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Glenna (Fulks) Perkins, three children, Rita (Gary) Laughlin, Rick (Sharlene) Perkins, and Randy (Kim) Perkins, eight grandchildren Scott (Tammie), Tara (Jason), Jason (Renee), Jenni (Isaac), Misty (Jason), Jessie (Moe), Katie (Lisa), and Jake, 20 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild due in June, brother Mike (Nancy) Perkins, sister-in-law Dorothy Perkins, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers David, Keith (infant), and sister and brother-in-law Joyce (Lawrence) Carter.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Lester Tanner officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will be in Minnora Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

