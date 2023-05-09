OhioHealth to host free sports physicals

KPTV
(unsplash.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Medical providers from OhioHealth will be offering sports physicals to student-athletes at no charge.

The care providers and physicians are offering their time to keep student-athletes healthy and ready to play, according to a statement from OhioHealth.

The free sports physicals will be offered through O’Bleness Hospital Family Medicine in Athens, Ohio.

The service is offered to middle school and high school athletes.

Exams are used to detect medical and physical conditions that may put athletes at risk for future problems.

The physicals are available in June by appointment only.

To schedule, call (740) 249-4122.

