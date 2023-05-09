Parkersburg Girl Scouts recognize troop leader

Heather DeBord was honored by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council
Heather DeBord was honored by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council(Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parkersburg Girl Scouts recognize troop leader

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Parkersburg Girl Scouts volunteer was recognized for her service to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council (GSBDC).

Troop leader Heather DeBord was a recipient of the Appreciation Pin, according to a statement from the GSBDC.

The GSBDC says the Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience within one geographic area of service.

DeBord was nominated by her peers to receive the honors on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the GSBDC Annual Meeting.

“[DeBord] is a troop leader who dedicates her time and efforts to continuing the Girl Scout experience in her community,” said GSBDC Senior Director of Member Services Becky Pack.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit www.bdgsc.org or call 800-756-7616.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

Latest News

Civil War Field Day
Local schools participate in annual Civil War field day
Rainbow fentanyl seized in Franklin County, Ohio
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ identified in Ohio
Pickleball growth seen across the MOV
Pickleball has seen an astronomical growth, over 36 million players have joined the sport
OhioHealth to host free sports physicals