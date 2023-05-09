Parkersburg Girl Scouts recognize troop leader

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Parkersburg Girl Scouts volunteer was recognized for her service to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council (GSBDC).

Troop leader Heather DeBord was a recipient of the Appreciation Pin, according to a statement from the GSBDC.

The GSBDC says the Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience within one geographic area of service.

DeBord was nominated by her peers to receive the honors on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the GSBDC Annual Meeting.

“[DeBord] is a troop leader who dedicates her time and efforts to continuing the Girl Scout experience in her community,” said GSBDC Senior Director of Member Services Becky Pack.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit www.bdgsc.org or call 800-756-7616.

