Pickleball has seen an astronomical growth, over 36 million players have joined the sport

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to pickleheads.com, 36.5 million pickleball players were reported so far in 2023, over 10,000 places to play pickleball in the US alone, and an average growth of 158.6% per year.

Locally in the last four years seven courts have been added to Parkersburg City Park, seven courts have been added to Southwood park and three to the Parkersburg YMCA.

When asked why he thinks the sport has seen continued growth Rick Dunn contributed it to the ability for anyone to play.

“You said something very important, all ages it doesn’t matter how old you are or how young you are there is a place in this game for you and if you want to be an advanced great player all you have to do is keep playing,” Dunn said.

Dunn also added that he believes the surrounding cities have done a good job at handling the growth the sport has seen.

He hopes pickleball continues to grow within the younger generation and he has tried to find ways to integrate pickleball into our schools.

For more information about pickleball and how to get involved you can visit the local pickleball Facebook page.

