‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has identified “rainbow fentanyl” in Ohio for the first time.

Rainbow fentanyl comes in pill form and is designed to look like colorful candy, but is extremely deadly, according to a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost says drug traffickers are using the candy-like form of fentanyl to drive addiction among young people.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently seized 1,025 brightly colored pills from the Columbus area as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

The Ohio BCI Drug Chemistry Laboratory confirmed the pills were rainbow fentanyl on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The BCI has previously discovered fentanyl in colored powders, and in combination with other drugs, but this was the first discovery of rainbow fentanyl.

The deadly pills have been showing up in many states throughout the country.

“The sad reality is drug traffickers continue to stoop to all-time lows, marketing their deadly products to Americans of all ages for the sole purpose of monetizing addiction,” said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

