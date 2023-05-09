Rylea Mercer signs with Glenville State

RYLEA MERCER SIGNS WITH GLENVILLE
RYLEA MERCER SIGNS WITH GLENVILLE(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rylea Mercer, a twirler and oboe player from Parkersburg South High School, has officially signed with Glenville State University to continue her athletic and academic career.

After a long tenure competing with the Patriots she now uses her hard work and talent to continue her dream at the next level with the Pioneers.

While competing with the Pioneers, Rylea will also study education and hopes to be an early childhood educator after college.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Obituary: Johnson, Douglas Brian

Latest News

Baseball and softball scores from May 8
Scoreboard: May 8, 2023
TRIBE VOLLEYBALL
Tribe Volleyball 16 A receives bid to play in National Tournament
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns dog logo contest finalists revealed
AIDEN BLAKE SIGNING
Aiden Blake signs with West Virginia Wesleyan