Rylea Mercer signs with Glenville State

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rylea Mercer, a twirler and oboe player from Parkersburg South High School, has officially signed with Glenville State University to continue her athletic and academic career.

After a long tenure competing with the Patriots she now uses her hard work and talent to continue her dream at the next level with the Pioneers.

While competing with the Pioneers, Rylea will also study education and hopes to be an early childhood educator after college.

