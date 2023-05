Scoreboard: May 8, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. VA. CLASS AAA REGION IV SECTION 2 SOFTBALL

Hurricane - 0

Parkersburg South - 1

Parkersburg South will face Ripley on Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

OHIO DIV. II REGION 7 SOUTHEAST 1 SECTIONAL SOFTBALL

Washington C.H. - 3

Warren - 4

Warren will face Athens on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

OHIO DIV. II REGION 7 SOUTHEAST 2 SECTIONAL SOFTBALL

Marietta - 1

Waverly - 20

OHIO DIV. III REGION 11 EAST 1 SECTIONAL SOFTBALL

Union Local - 4

Fort Frye - 8

Fort Frye will face Barnesville on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Philo - 1

Fort Frye - 4

Meigs - 2

Warren - 7

Federal Hocking - 2

Belpre - 3

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.