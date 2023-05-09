Sewer work in Marietta to close road

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A road in Marietta will be closed due to sewer repairs.

Fifth Street will be closed to through traffic from Warren Street to Montgomery Street, according to a statement from the Marietta Wastewater Department.

The closure will be in effect on May 10, 11, and 12, 2023, and work will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The sewer repair is at 709 Fifth St. and there will be no parking around the work zone on either side of the street.

For questions about the sewer work please call the Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.