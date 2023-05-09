Sewer work in Marietta to close road

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A road in Marietta will be closed due to sewer repairs.

Fifth Street will be closed to through traffic from Warren Street to Montgomery Street, according to a statement from the Marietta Wastewater Department.

The closure will be in effect on May 10, 11, and 12, 2023, and work will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The sewer repair is at 709 Fifth St. and there will be no parking around the work zone on either side of the street.

For questions about the sewer work please call the Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

Latest News

Civil War Field Day
Local schools participate in annual Civil War field day
Rainbow fentanyl seized in Franklin County, Ohio
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ identified in Ohio
Pickleball growth seen across the MOV
Pickleball has seen an astronomical growth, over 36 million players have joined the sport
Heather DeBord was honored by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council
Parkersburg Girl Scouts recognize troop leader
OhioHealth to host free sports physicals