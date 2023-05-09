SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over

An Upshur County man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over his girlfriend with his truck while drunk.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over his girlfriend with his truck while drunk.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday around 4:15 a.m. to a home on Salem Ridge Rd. in Rock Cave where they found a woman, identified by authorities as Arlene Philips, laying on the ground surrounded by medical personnel.

Harold Samples, who authorities identified as Philips’ boyfriend, was standing nearby and had “strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person,” investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Samples told a deputy he had drank “four or five beers,” and ran over Philips as he was backing up, the complaint says. It also says numerous Bud Light cans were found at the scene.

Samples reportedly told deputies he did not mean to hurt Phillips.

Philips was flown to a hospital where she died later that morning, authorities said.

Deputies gave Samples field sobriety tests which he was unable to perform, according to the complaint.

Samples was arrested and is being charged with felony DUI causing death. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia

Latest News

The City of Belpre EMS is officially in operation.
The City of Belpre EMS is officially up and running
Discovery World on Market is seeing continued community support.
Discovery World gets $7,500 check for new reading corner from United Way
Discovery World gets $7,500 check for new reading corner from United Way
Discovery World gets $7,500 check for new reading corner from United Way
Building Bridges to Careers holds event to get students interested in law enforcement
Building Bridges to Careers holds event to get students interested in law enforcement
Although many have tried to push the blame for the results on the students of West Virginia...
Healthiest county in the state has high STI rate