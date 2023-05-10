Building Bridges to Careers holds event to get students interested in law enforcement

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Building Bridges to Careers held its annual “Discover Law Enforcement Day” at Washington State Community College. High school students are getting the chance to look at all law enforcement agencies that are offered locally.

“We’ve been fortunate to have many of our agencies in our community come forth to show the kids what’s possible in law enforcement and related fields,” says BB2C community career connected learning coordinator, Kristi Leonard-Webber.

Students not only get to see what some of these agencies do, there is even some interactive activities. Such as a distracted driver simulator and being around the Marietta Police Department K9.

“There’s so much in that career and it is in such high demand,” says WSCC dean of transfer and public services, Dr. Jona Rinard. “And so, that’s something that we offer here – the training that we offer. And students can go into a variety of professions through criminal justice.”

Officials with the event say there is a significant increase in students wanting to go into law enforcement from last year to this year.

“Last year, we had ‘Discover Law Enforcement Day’ here. We had a much smaller showing of students. This year we have 70,” says Dr. Rinard.

Law enforcement officials say this increased interest is important. Because officials say agencies are finding it difficult to bring in applicants.

“Yeah so, events like this are vital,” says Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources (Meigs Co.) state wildlife officer, Chris Gilkey. “In law enforcement we are having a hard time recruiting these days. We’ve seen our numbers drop and not getting the output that we used to get. So, having events specifically based on recruiting law enforcement is very important. And it’s not just with the state of Ohio. It’s other state agencies and federal agencies as well. So, getting out in front of this and getting one-on-one with these students and show them the opportunities and the things that we have to offer is vitally important for us in law enforcement.”

The event sponsors were Thieson and Brock and the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Department.

