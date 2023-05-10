City Park Pool and Splash Pad opening soon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – City Park Pool and Splash Pad is opening soon and offering expanded hours and new classes.

The pool is expected to open Saturday, May 27, according to a statement from the City of Parkersburg.

City Park Pool is expanding its hours of operation to accommodate the public due to construction at Southwood Park Pool in Parkersburg and Jackson Pool in Vienna.

Additionally, the pool is expanding its partnership with the YMCA this summer to offer water aerobics and Zumba classes at the pool.

Normal hours for 2023 will be as follows:

Monday – Water Aerobics at 11 a.m., Open pool hours: Noon - 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Open pool hours: Noon - 6 p.m., Aqua Zumba at 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday - Water Aerobics at 11 a.m. Open pool hours: Noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday – Open pool hours: Noon - 6 p.m.

Friday – Open pool hours: Noon - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Aqua Zumba at 11 a.m., Open pool hours: Noon - 6 p.m.

Sunday – Open pool hours: Noon - 6 p.m.

Admission:

Ages 2 & Under: Free

Ages 3-17: $4

Ages 18-54: $6

Ages 55 & Up: $4

The City of Parkersburg says the City Park Swimming Pool and Splash Pad will remain available for rentals Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

City Park Pool Rentals:

2 Hour (Up to 25 People): $280 without concessions

2 Hour (Up to 50 People): $380 without concessions

3 Hour (Up to 25 People): $450 without concessions

3 Hour (Up to 50 People): $600 without concessions

For more information related to the swimming pool, season passes and rentals contact the parks office at 304-424-8572 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

