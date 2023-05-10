Discovery World gets $7,500 check for new reading corner from United Way

Discovery World on Market is seeing continued community support.
Discovery World on Market is seeing continued community support.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is getting another feature for its museum.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is giving a $7,500 check to the museum for the new “reading corner.”

“We’re so excited to be here today and just see it up and running in-person and kids everywhere and buses lined up outside. It’s such an exciting thing for our community. So, we’re just humble to get to play a tiny role in it today,” United Way Alliance of the MOV executive director, Stacy Decicco said.

Along with books to go with this check, the funds will be used to add furniture and other relaxing amenities to the corner. Discovery World executive director, Wendy Shriver said this corner will be a great place for families to unwind with their children at the museum.

“Well, we’re always looking for ways to grow and expand. In only a month into being open this is an awesome partnership with the United Way to be able to offer books to our children. We recently went to a children’s museum conference in Louisiana and saw how they had books infused throughout their S.T.E.A.M.-focused museum,” Shriver said. “So, we’re excited to be able to do that as well. And offer an additional amenity in our museum for parents and grandparents to sit and enjoy reading with their children.”

Shriver said she and all of the Discovery World officials appreciate the continued community support to the museum.

Discovery World on Market is seeing continued community support.
