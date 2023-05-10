Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University has suspended and reduced the pay for its Hall of Fame head basketball coach Bob Huggins after he came under fire for using a homophobic slur twice on a radio appearance.

In a release from WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Athletic Director Wren Baker, Huggins has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023-2024 season. Huggins salary will also be reduced by $1 million and his contract will be changed from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement starting May 10, 2023 and ending April 30, 2024.

Statement from President E. Gordon Gee and Director of Athletics Wren Baker.https://t.co/6GD7Vxi9iR — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 10, 2023

The $1 million that will be taken from Huggins contract will be used to support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center and other state and national organizations helping marginalized communities.

According to the statement, any further incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will lead to immediate termination by the school.

Huggins and all current and future coaching staff at the school will also be required to take training and programming to deal with all aspects of inequality.

Huggins was appearing on a radio show in Cincinnati on Monday, May 8, when he made the comment in question.

In the segment, Huggins was discussing a meeting between Cincinnati University, where he was coaching at the time, and one of the schools’ rivals, Xavier University. During the segment, Huggins referred to the Xavier fans as “f---” and then “Catholic f---.”

Later in the day Huggins released a statement apologizing for the statement saying, “I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.” He went on to add at the time, " … There are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way.”

In the statement released Wednesday, the school says this is a moment to learn from. It says, “while the University has never and will never condone the language used on Monday, we will use this moment to educate how the casual use of inflammatory language and implicit bias affect our culture, our community, and our health and well-being.”

The joint statement adds the school also takes seriously the disparaging comments made about the Catholic faith and Huggins will volunteer to make a large donation to Xavier University to help the school’s Center for Faith and Justice and Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Bob Huggins also released a statement with the decision, saying, “I regret the embarrassment and disappointment it has caused our Athletics family, members of out campus community and the state of West Virginia.”

He added, “I have no excuse for the language I used, and take full responsibility. I will abide with the actions outlined by the University and Athletics leadership to learn from the incident.”

Huggins is entering his 17th season at WVU. He is currently the winningest active coach in Division I basketball with 935 wins. Three hundred and forty-five of those wins are from his time at WVU.

