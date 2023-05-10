Lily Wharton signs with Butler University to run track and field

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Lily Wharton will be going to a Division I school to run track and field, as she signed her letter of intent to run with the Butler Bulldogs track and field team in Indianapolis.

Lily says she will be hurdling, but also participating in the sprints with Butler, and she feels so accomplished to be able to get a scholarship with a Division I school.

Lily will be studying Sports Psychology while at Butler, but she wants to help her girls track team at PHS win another state championship in her final season.

