Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department holding fundraiser

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Drivers travelling between Little Hocking and Zanesville have an opportunity to commemorate the trip while supporting a local fire department.

The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department is running a fundraiser to support the department. They’re selling t-shirts and hats commemorating Ohio State Route 555. Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said the curves, hills and scenery of the road attract motorcycle groups and car clubs every year.

Chevalier said that the fundraiser has been successful so far. “We’ve been doing it for about three months now,” he said. “Sales have been pretty good. Of course, during the winter, we didn’t have that many people coming because of the cold weather, and we’re expecting it to pick up quite a bit this summer.”

Chevalier said this is the first year they’ve done this fundraiser. They plan to make it an annual tradition, with new t-shirt designs each year. T-shirts and hats can be bought from the fire station.

