Lubeck Public Service District conducting service line material study

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lubeck PSD is conducting a system wide study to determine the materials of all the service lines in their system.

The PSD’s general manger, Rocky McConnell, told WTAP that they have to do the study to meet the newly instated Lead and Copper Rule Revision from the Environmental Protection Agency. Customers will soon receive a letter in the mail asking them to provide information about their pipes.

The letter will include information on how to determine what sort of pipes you have. “Basically, it’s just wanting to know what they have coming into their home,” McConnell said. “What do they see coming out of the wall or coming out of the crawlspace area going into the home is what we’re asking them to kind of help us with.”

McConnell said there aren’t any big concerns about lead pipes in the district because most were installed after the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendment of 1986. The district must conduct the study anyway in accordance with the new EPA rule.

McConnell said if customers don’t return the survey they’ll receive in the mail, Lubeck PSD employees will have to go out in the field to inspect the lines in person.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.