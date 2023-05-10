Marietta-Washington County tourism is a community effort

Volunteers are an essential part of local tourism.
People enjoy beautiful day in Marietta.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau is working to make tourism a community effort.

Washington County’s earliest visitors arrived more than 2,000 years ago and today, thousands of visitors continue to come to the area each year to enjoy festivals, bike trails, and the historic buildings throughout the county.

Mike Ryan, with the Marietta-Washington County CVB says the history of Marietta speaks for itself but he believes community engagement is what sticks with those who visit the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“They don’t necessarily remember the details of the museums they went and saw. They don’t necessarily remember a specific scenic view, but they will remember guaranteed is the people they meet.”

Ryan recommends locals to volunteer at museums and to also engage with tourists during their visit.

