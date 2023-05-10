MOV students receive Marietta Community Foundation Scholarships

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) awarded students of the Mid-Ohio Valley with more than 60 annual scholarship funds.

The community foundation administered nearly $500,000 to 65 students this year, according to a statement from MCF.

The awards ceremony for the scholarships was attended by students and their families on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

MCF said many students expressed feelings of gratitude and shared how these scholarship opportunities will ease financial burdens.

One of these students is Marietta High School senior, Dillion Meagle. He plans to major in Sports Management at Marietta College while playing on the Men’s Soccer team.

“It was an incredible honor to receive the Jim Roberts’ Marietta Soccer League scholarship because my life was directly influenced by Jim and his contributions both on and off the field,” said Meagle. “I hope to have the opportunity to influence and help children the way that Jim helped so many of us.”

“I appreciate being named this scholarship recipient because it shows my hard work in the classroom and on the field,” Meagle added. “It shows that some things cannot be purchased but must be earned.”

Marietta High School’s Kennedy Brown is one of four recipients of the Myra P. Berg Scholarship this year. Brown plans to attend Gannon University to enter their 5-year Physician’s Assistant program while participating on the school’s competitive cheerleading team.

“[This scholarship will allow me to] spend my college years doing both things I love — learning and cheerleading,” said Brown. “This money helps support me so I can

focus on my studies and athletic career without working a job simultaneously. Thank you!”

Hannah Pickens, a Warren High School senior, received the Howard and Molly (Mary Alice) Varner Scholarship, which is awarded to an outstanding Warren High School student that is a resident of Decatur, Fairfield, or Wesley Township in Washington County.

“Being a scholarship recipient means the absolute world to me,” said Pickens. “I am very appreciative of the support this scholarship will give to me when it comes to achieving my academic goals.” Pickens plans to pursue a degree in social work and hopes to go out into the world and help others.

There are still some recipients being determined. The following awards have been determined thus far:

Army SPC Christian D. Ward Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Army SPC Christian Ward, who was raised in Lowell and passed away following a tragic accident while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, this $500 scholarship assists students entering the United States Military through active duty or the National Guard.

Recipients: Devin Cook (Warren High School) Jacqueline Pedraca-Mendez (West Irredell High School) Lily Todd (Independence High School) Santiago Vallejo (Fort Frye High School)

Anderson-Stage Scholarship

This $1,700 scholarship is awarded to a Marietta High School senior who will attend Marietta College, pursue a degree in technology or pre-med, has shown outstanding leadership and loyal service to the school and community, and has concern for other people.

Recipient: Lily Sands (Marietta High School)

Anna Laura Masters Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Anna Masters, a 1999 graduate of Warren High School. This $2,050 scholarship recognizes a senior from Warren High School planning to pursue their education at Washington State Community College to become a Medical Lab Technician or join the health professional field.

Recipient: Kaylee Morris (Warren High School)

Bob & Dora Jean Bumgarner Scholarship

This $1,500 scholarship provides needed support to a Marietta High School student pursuing an undergraduate degree in education. Recipients must display a passion for teaching, and participate in community service or volunteer work.

Recipient: Megan Mestuzzi (Marietta High School)

Carol Christy Scholarship

Established in memory of Carol Christy, this award provides support to hard-working students who demonstrate determination and the ability to overcome obstacles. Depending on the recipient’s chosen school, this scholarship can cover up to 50% of tuition costs and is renewable for up to three years (4 years total).

Recipients: Rowen Baker (Marietta High School) Kaitlyn Lipscomb (Fort Frye High School) Sophia Moore (Marietta High School) Clara Pettit (Warren High School) Minise Sun (Marietta High School)

Carpe Diem Athletic and Academic Scholarship

This $500 award will support a Marietta High School student who participated successfully in an area of athletics at Marietta High School, using well the skills of a sport, showing team leadership, unselfishness, and sportsmanship on the playing surface.

Recipient: Cody Zimmer (Marietta High School)

Charles D. Fogle Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Established in honor of Charles D. Fogle Jr., this $300 scholarship will provide needed support over two years to students from Washington County planning to attend Washington State Community College.

Recipients: Kara Ramsey (Frontier High School) Elaina Stiers (Warren High School)

Clyde Mayle Scholarship

Established in honor of Clyde Mayle, who retired from Warren Local School District after 26 years of service, this nearly $1,800 scholarship will support Warren High School seniors who have shown the same sense of dedication to their community.

Recipients: Geneva Cech (Warren High School) Clara Petit (Warren High School)

Conlan Opportunity Awards Scholarship

This $1,500 award provides needed support to students that will be attending Washington State Community College full-time.

Recipients: Logan Bates (Marietta High School) Nadia Jones (Washington State Community College) Caleb Ogdin (Meigs High School) Kara Ramsey (Frontier High School) Elaina Stiers (Warren High School)

Connect to Success General Scholarship

This scholarship awards $480 to four students that reside in Washington County, Morgan County, or Athens County and will pursue an Associate’s Degree or a Bachelor’s Degree.

Recipients: Olivia Lang (Warren High School) Carlie Heater (Warren High School)

Clara Pettit (Warren High School) Madeline Stachera (Marietta High School)

Cutler Community Scholarship

This $1,085 scholarship is awarded to a hard-working Warren Local High School graduate pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited college or university in the State of Ohio.

Recipient: Taylor Bowers (Warren High School)

David C. Barrett Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Established to honor the memory of Mr. David Barrett Sr., an educator and farmer, this $500 scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student at Warren High School who is pursuing a degree in agriculture or education.

Recipient: Tessa Haffner (Warren High School)

Edward Parrish Chapter Colonial Dames XVII (Seventeenth) Century Scholarship

This renewable $2,000 scholarship will provide needed support to a current senior of any Washington County school or a descendant of an Edward Parrish Chapter Member. The recipient must show an interest in history and America’s founding and is simply excited to learn.

Recipient: Clara Petit (Warren High School)

Edwin ‘Jack’ Haas Memorial Scholarship

This $1,000 Scholarship is to be awarded to any qualified individual who would like to continue their technical education and has an interest in mechanical things.

Recipient: Jacob Ferrier (Belpre High School)

Edwin V. Pugh Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Edwin V. Pugh, this $700 scholarship is given to a Marietta High School senior who has excelled in History and Government and may be planning a future in the field of Social Sciences.

Recipient: Lydia Mills (Marietta High School)

Elks #477 Charity Scholarship

This $500-$1,000 scholarship was established to support multiple well-rounded students that demonstrate integrity and a good work ethic.

Recipients: Andrew Graf (Harrison High School) Justin Morgan (Marietta High School)

Faustena ‘Frosty’ Haas Health Care Scholarship

Established to honor the life of Frosty Haas, this $1,000 scholarship is available to any Washington County student pursuing a degree in the healthcare field.

Recipient: Abby Miller (Marietta High School)

Frank and Grace Proctor Scholarship

This $1,000 scholarship will support a scholarly Warren High School student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in a STEM-related field. The recipient is a well-rounded individual who values education and sees the need to give back to their community.

Recipient: Emma Poulton (Warren High School)

Garrett Scott Memorial Scholarship

Established in honor of Garrett Scott, a 2014 graduate of Marietta High School, this $1,000 scholarship will provide needed support to a Washington County student pursuing an Associate’s Degree or Bachelor’s Degree in music or a career working with children.

Recipient: Payton Mullen (Marietta College)

Greg Schilling Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Greg Schilling, this $1,000 scholarship is presented to a hard-working student from Fort Frye High School and one from Waterford High School. The recipients are awarded based on their demonstration of compassion and caring for others.

Recipients: Kaitlyn Lipscomb (Fort Frye High School) Shelby Wagner (Waterford High School)

Harold & Diane Tuten Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Harold and Diane Tuten, this $750 scholarship will provide needed support to a senior at Fort Frye or Waterford High School as well as a nontraditional student in Washington or Morgan County who aspires to serve as a positive leader in our community.

Recipients: Kaitlyn Lipscomb (Fort Frye High School) Baileigh Reynolds (Washington State Community College)

Howard and Molly (Mary Alice) Varner Scholarship

This renewable scholarship awards $2,500 to an outstanding Warren High School student that is a resident of Decatur, Fairfield, or Wesley Township in Washington County.

Recipient: Hannah Pickens (Warren High School)

Jack Clark Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Jack Clark, this $500 scholarship is awarded to two current seniors at Fort Frye High School who participated in any varsity athletic program.

Recipients: Dawson Layton (Fort Frye High School) Mattie Schneider (Fort Frye High School)

James S. and Brenda A. Measell Scholarship

This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a Washington County student who exhibits a high level of academic performance and is active in several extracurricular activities with evidence of leadership in one or more of those activities.

Recipient: Ashley Miller (Warren High School)

Jim Roberts Marietta Soccer League Scholarship

Recently renamed to honor the late Jim Roberts, this $1,500 scholarship is awarded to students who have participated in the Marietta Soccer League Program, earned a Varsity Letter in High School Soccer, and have a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Recipients: Emma Bauerbach (Marietta High School) Dillon Meagle (Marietta High School)

John McCracken Memorial Scholarship

Established to honor the life of John McCracken, this $500 scholarship is awarded to a hard-working, responsible Marietta High School Senior with an outstanding work ethic.

Recipient: Minise Sun (Marietta High School)

Kevin O’Brien Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Kevin O’Brien Kelly, this renewable $1,000 scholarship will support Washington County seniors intending to enroll at Ohio University.

Recipient: Abby Miller (Marietta High School)

Magnum Manufacturing Scholarship

This $1,000 is awarded to a student from Washington or Noble County that possesses a solid work ethic, is a positive representative of their community and school, and desires to grow, learn, and achieve.

Recipient: Elizabeth Haller (Marietta High School)

Marie Adamson Senior Scholastic Scholarship

Established in honor of Marie Adamson’s parents, this $790 scholarship is awarded to the Marietta High School Valedictorian.

Recipient: Ethan Gault (Marietta High School)

Marietta Noon Lions Club Scholarship

This $1,500 scholarship is given to Marietta High School students who are well-rounded members of the community. They have participated in volunteer work, extracurricular activities, and have taken leadership roles.

Recipients: Elizabeth Haller (Marietta High School) Minise Sun (Marietta High School)

Mark C. Studenic Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Rotarian Mark Studenic, this $500 scholarship is awarded to an upcoming high school graduate or adult returning to school who plans to pursue engineering or the engineering technology field.

Recipient: Ethan Gault (Marietta High School)

Melissa Ann Weckbacher Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Melissa Weckbacher, this $1,350 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Fort Frye High School that demonstrates positive behavior and a good work ethic.

Recipient: Elisha Dyar (Fort Frye High School)

Myra P. Berg Scholarship

Established in memory of Myra Berg, who was a graduate of Marietta High School and Marietta College. This $6,500 scholarship will provide needed support to Marietta High School seniors pursuing an undergraduate degree. The recipient can choose to utilize the award in one year or spread it out over multiple years.

Recipients: Emma Bauerbach (Marietta High School) Kennedy Brown (Marietta High School)

Kiera Starcher (Marietta High School) Minise Sun (Marietta High School)

Nancy A. Miller Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Nancy A. Miller, this $500 scholarship supports a current Fort Frye High School senior who will pursue a degree in math, science, education, information technology, or engineering.

Recipient: Kaitlyn Schaad (Fort Frye High School)

Penelope ‘Penny’ J. Passavant Academic Scholarship

This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a current student or graduate of Frontier High School or Marietta High School pursuing an undergraduate degree. The recipient is enthusiastic, goal-oriented, organized, and disciplined.

Recipient: Sophia Novo (Marietta High School)

Peoples Employee Scholarship (A)

This renewable $10,000 scholarship is awarded to up to two dependents of a Peoples Bank employee who is a current high school senior planning on pursuing a Bachelor’s or Associate degree. Recipients are selected based on the highest SAT combined score obtained.

Recipients: Samuel Friguglietti (Shaker Heights High School) Regann Jeffries (Hoover High School)

Peoples Employee Scholarship (B)

This renewable $5,000 scholarship provides needed support to a dependent of a Peoples Bank employee who is no more than two years post high school and desires to further their education or training to establish a career in a trade or vocation and desires to use these skills to make a difference in their community.

Recipients: Alexa Bankes (Morgan Local High School) Kali Venham (Washington State Community College)

Pete & Laura Pannier Scouting Scholarship

This $2,750 scholarship provides needed support to a Marietta High School student who plans to attend a four-year college and is still involved with Scouts or Explorers.

Recipient: Justin Morgan (Marietta High School)

Stanton W. Brock Art Discovery Scholarship

Stanton Brock was a 1987 graduate of Marietta High School. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a senior who displays a talent and desire for creative art and has the intent to put their skills to work.

Recipient: Maeghan O’Neill (Marietta High School)

Terry Huck Memorial Scholarship

This renewable $2,500 scholarship was established to support Fort Frye High School graduates who have excelled in both academic and athletic efforts.

Recipient: Braxton Brown (Fort Frye High School)

Thomas C. Vadakin Memorial Scholarship

Established to honor the life of Tom Vadakin, a graduate of Marietta High School and local business owner, this $500 scholarship will support a Marietta High School student pursuing a degree in business or engineering. The recipient is a student who excels academically and devotes time to extracurricular activities and the community.

Recipient: Ethan Gault (Marietta High School)

Trae DeVolld Memorial Scholarship

Established in memory of Trae Thomas DeVolld, a rising 4th-grade student at Caldwell Elementary School who participated in football and wrestling. This $1,000 scholarship is given to a senior at Caldwell High School and at Shenandoah High School who excels academically, is active in the 4-H program or school athletics, and demonstrates leadership both in and out of school.

Recipients: Emma Lowe (Caldwell High School) Elizabeth Snyder (Shenandoah High School)

Walter J. & Marjorie G. McCarthy Child Care Enrichment Scholarship

This $1,000 scholarship provides needed support to a hard-working student pursuing a degree in education, child development, or early child care.

Recipient: Payton Mullen (Marietta College)

Warren E. Offenberger Scholarship

This $1,275 scholarship provides support to a Marietta High School senior who displays talent and a desire to study and work in the arts, graphics, or communications field.

Recipient: Lyanna Smith (Marietta High School)

