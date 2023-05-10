Obituary: Bee, Louise Ellen

Louise Ellen Bee
Louise Ellen Bee(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 10, 2023
Louise Ellen Bee, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, died May 9, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born Oct. 6, 1932 in Pennsboro, the daughter of the late Draper and Cecil Jefferies Jones.  Louise enjoyed karaoke, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by seven children, Mike Bee of Elizabeth, David Bee (Susan) of Parkersburg, Jeff Bee (Karla) of Belpre, OH, Ellen Shrader (Danny) of Harrisville, Steve West (Vanessa) of Walker, Chris West of Parkersburg and Amber Shoemaker (Eric) of Berea; grandchildren, Brittany Shingleton, Courtiney Boggs, Josh West, Jeremy Shoemaker, Jenny Lamp, Tiffany Gotschall, Tiara West, Steven West, Matt West, Jonathan West, Derek West, Malina Bee, Mistie Murphy, Amanda Bee, Wayne West, Justin West, Jeremy West, Christopher Bee, David Bee, Jamie Bee, Samantha Finton and Andrea Bee; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Shepler of Pennsboro, Joyce Riddle of Parkersburg and Annie Helbig of Harrisville; brothers, Roger Jones of Williamstown and Lloyd Jones of Pennsboro; and the love of her life, Denzil Roberts.

Louise was preceded in death by sons, Anthony West, Jon West and Scotty West; sisters, Tess Martin, and Beatrice Jones; and brothers, Earl Jones and Ed Jones and infant brother, Gene Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, May 12, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.  Burial will follow in the Gnats Run Cemetery, Pennsboro.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 12PM -2 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

