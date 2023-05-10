Obituary: Hockenberry, Gloria M. Seevers

Gloria M. Seevers Hockenberry
Gloria M. Seevers Hockenberry(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gloria M. Seevers Hockenberry passed on to her eternal home in Heaven April 28, 2023 at 91 years of age.  She was the first born of Harry O. and Hilma M. Myers Seevers, born October 12, 1931, at home in Reno.

She married James Hockenberry on October 2, 1965.  They shared 38 years together.  She was preceded by her parents, husband, sister Mary M. Simmons and brothers, Charles T. Seevers and Larry O. Seevers.

Remaining are eight nieces and nephews: Teresa Eddy, Charles, Matt and Ann Simmons and Mary Walker, as well as Kent, Jeffrey and Michael Seevers.  There are a number of greats.  There are several sisters-in-law in the Hockenberry family as well as nieces and nephews.

Gloria was a lifetime member of the Reno Christian Church where she served as church treasurer for many years.  She enjoyed discussing current events and politics when she was well.  She took a real interest in school politics. She loved animals and wanted to save them all.  She was a fine soprano in her younger years.

Gloria never had the honor of experiencing motherhood, but took great pride in mothering her nieces and nephews. As a teenager, she worked at Crystal Dairy.  She worked her entire adult life as a bookkeeper at Marietta Concrete, RAAMP Corp. and other local businesses.  She would like you to know that she “loved being a part of the human race for as long as I was.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday (May 13) at 11:00 am at Reno Christian Church followed by a luncheon. Friends may call at the church one hour before the service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name will be appreciated to either the Ohio Valley Humane Society or Reno Christian Church.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
The light over the Capitol dome in Charleston, W.Va. remained on Monday evening.
Still under State of Emergency, W.Va. jail and prison vacancies appear to worsen
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Belpre City Council met this Monday.
Belpre City Council votes on amendment addressing locals’ concerns
Obituary: Miller, Ada Heater

Latest News

Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift
Obituary: Vandergrift, Betty Lou Deem
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Obituary: Shaw, Curt Edward
Larry Obert Seevers
Obituary: Seevers, Larry Obert