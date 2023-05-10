Obituary: Hockenberry, Gloria M. Seevers

Gloria M. Seevers Hockenberry passed on to her eternal home in Heaven April 28, 2023 at 91 years of age. She was the first born of Harry O. and Hilma M. Myers Seevers, born October 12, 1931, at home in Reno.

She married James Hockenberry on October 2, 1965. They shared 38 years together. She was preceded by her parents, husband, sister Mary M. Simmons and brothers, Charles T. Seevers and Larry O. Seevers.

Remaining are eight nieces and nephews: Teresa Eddy, Charles, Matt and Ann Simmons and Mary Walker, as well as Kent, Jeffrey and Michael Seevers. There are a number of greats. There are several sisters-in-law in the Hockenberry family as well as nieces and nephews.

Gloria was a lifetime member of the Reno Christian Church where she served as church treasurer for many years. She enjoyed discussing current events and politics when she was well. She took a real interest in school politics. She loved animals and wanted to save them all. She was a fine soprano in her younger years.

Gloria never had the honor of experiencing motherhood, but took great pride in mothering her nieces and nephews. As a teenager, she worked at Crystal Dairy. She worked her entire adult life as a bookkeeper at Marietta Concrete, RAAMP Corp. and other local businesses. She would like you to know that she “loved being a part of the human race for as long as I was.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday (May 13) at 11:00 am at Reno Christian Church followed by a luncheon. Friends may call at the church one hour before the service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name will be appreciated to either the Ohio Valley Humane Society or Reno Christian Church.

