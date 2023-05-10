Obituary: Seevers, Larry Obert

Larry Obert Seevers went to his reward in Heaven on 4/29/22 at the home of his sister Gloria.

He was the youngest child of Harry O. and Hilma M. Seevers and was born 1-3-39.

Larry was a graduate of Marietta High School and Marietta College. He later married Martha Higgins.

Larry was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Parkersburg.

He worked at several different places in his lifetime, including Dravo Corp., AmpOhio and as a CPA.

He loved animals, especially miniature dachshunds of which he had several over his lifetime, the last one being his beloved Honey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Mary Simmons and brother Charles T. Seevers.

He was survived by one sister, Gloria Hockenberry, who passed away recently, on 4/28/23.

Remaining are eight nieces and nephews: Teresa Eddy, Charles, Matt and Ann Simmons and Mary Walker, as well as Kent, Jeffrey and Michael Seevers. There are also, several greats nieces and nephews.

A joint service will be held for Larry and his sister Gloria on Saturday (May 13) at 11:00 am at Reno Christian Church followed by a luncheon. There will be an hour of visitation before the service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

