Obituary: Shaw, Curt Edward

Curt Edward Shaw, 63, of Marietta passed away May 8, 2023 in Newark, Ohio, at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of James A. Shaw and Mary K. Hannum Shaw.

Curt was a graduate of Marietta High School and was a member of Highland Ridge Community Church. He was employed by Washington Electric Cooperative.

Curt married Sally Rankin Shaw who survives with son Alex (Alex) Shaw; siblings, Jeffrey R. Shaw (Ella) of Marietta and Lorrie Lovitz (Al) of Hilliard, OH, sister-in-law Becky Shaw of Byesville, OH, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James E. Shaw.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (May 12) at 11:00 am at Highland Ridge Community Church with burial following in Highland Ridge Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Donations in Curt’s memory to Highland Ridge Community Church or Hervida 4H-Camp will be appreciated

