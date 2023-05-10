Obituary: Smits, Doris “Dee” Blair

Doris “Dee” Blair Smits, 82, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

She was born on January 2, 1941, in Washington County, OH, a daughter of Marion A. Blair and Blanche Wallenfeltz Blair. Dee was employed by State Farm Insurance before her retirement.

Dee married David W. Smits who survives with son Larry Kahrig of Newark, OH and daughter Lisa (Steven) McCormick of Cadillac, MI; 4 grandchildren: Nathan Kahrig, Logan (Chelsea) Kahrig, Joshua Gauthier and Lauren Gauthier; great grandchildren, Jillian, Madison and Colton; brother, Sheldon (Juineta) Blair of Marana, AZ; step children, Mark (Heather) Smits and Marcie Smits; step grandchildren, Troy, Emily and Evan Smits.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Irene Fields.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (May 13) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

