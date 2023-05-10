Obituary: Smits, Doris “Dee” Blair

Doris “Dee” Blair Smits
Doris “Dee” Blair Smits(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris “Dee” Blair Smits, 82, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

She was born on January 2, 1941, in Washington County, OH, a daughter of Marion A. Blair and Blanche Wallenfeltz Blair.  Dee was employed by State Farm Insurance before her retirement.

Dee married David W. Smits who survives with son Larry Kahrig of Newark, OH and daughter Lisa (Steven) McCormick of Cadillac, MI; 4 grandchildren:  Nathan Kahrig, Logan (Chelsea) Kahrig, Joshua Gauthier and Lauren Gauthier; great grandchildren, Jillian, Madison and Colton; brother, Sheldon (Juineta) Blair of Marana, AZ; step children, Mark (Heather) Smits and Marcie Smits; step grandchildren, Troy, Emily and Evan Smits.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Irene Fields.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (May 13) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
The light over the Capitol dome in Charleston, W.Va. remained on Monday evening.
Still under State of Emergency, W.Va. jail and prison vacancies appear to worsen
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Obituary: Miller, Ada Heater

Latest News

Louise Ellen Bee
Obituary: Bee, Louise Ellen
Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift
Obituary: Vandergrift, Betty Lou Deem
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Obituary: Shaw, Curt Edward