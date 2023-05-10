Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee

Philip Lee Starcher, 47, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He was born November 6, 1975, a son of Lee and Donna Lee Kimes Starcher.

Philip was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving 11 years, and a member of American Legion Post 15. He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, and the river, especially barefoot skiing.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his Mamaw, Freda Kimes; brother, Glen Starcher (Jillian); two nieces, Meggan and Madelyn Starcher; aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Glenn Kimes and paternal grandparents, Glen and Gladys Starcher.

A memorial service will be conducted, 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. Military rites will be honored. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. For your convenience, a link is available on Philip’s page at vaughankimes.com. Also available on his page is a guestbook for sharing words of comfort.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements.

