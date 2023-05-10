Obituary: Vandergrift, Betty Lou Deem

Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift, 92, passed away May 7, 2023 at Tide Lands Community Hospice in Murrell’s Inlet, SC. She was born June 30th, 1930, in Parkersburg; a daughter to the late Harold and Mabel Robinson. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and playing BINGO. She also was a talented musician, playing many instruments by ear.

Betty is survived by her children Kathy Deem_Boling, Dennis J. Deem (Rhonda) and Darren Deem; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Franklin James Deem; daughter Barbara Deem-Archer, and her second husband Omar Vandergrift.

Services for Betty will be held Friday, May 12, at 1:30pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Thursday the 11th, from 5-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday. Burial will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.

online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

