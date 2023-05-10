Obituary: Vandergrift, Betty Lou Deem

Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift
Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift
Betty Lou Deem Vandergrift, 92, passed away May 7, 2023 at Tide Lands Community Hospice in Murrell’s Inlet, SC. She was born June 30th, 1930, in Parkersburg; a daughter to the late Harold and Mabel Robinson. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and playing BINGO. She also was a talented musician, playing many instruments by ear.

Betty is survived by her children Kathy Deem_Boling, Dennis J. Deem (Rhonda) and Darren Deem; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Franklin James Deem; daughter Barbara Deem-Archer, and her second husband Omar Vandergrift.

Services for Betty will be held Friday, May 12, at 1:30pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Thursday the 11th, from 5-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday. Burial will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.

online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

