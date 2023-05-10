Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple issues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council discussed multiple issues on Tuesday.

Council started out with questions about water line projects and the conditions they’ve left roads in. Council president Sharon Kuhl pointed to local complaints, saying that the damage isn’t being dealt with quickly enough. She asked when projects would be done.

The general manager of the Parkersburg Utility Board answered questions and said that he will set up a meeting with contractors.

Also at the meeting, council passed a resolution allowing beer and wine to be sold at Parkersburg Homecoming. All members voted for the resolution except council members Ray Eubanks and J.R. Carpenter.

Eubanks pointed to the dangers of alcohol and alcoholism.

Carpenter told WTAP that council has been trying to get votes in for all events with beer and alcohol in at one time and they already had that meeting. There is currently no ordinance about this.

Council also approved a budget dealing with Community Development Block Grant projects and activities as well as the Parkersburg Wood County HOME Consortium Program.

During public forum, a man who says he’s with Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Parkersburg, a local masonic organization, asked for council’s help with cleaning up a neighboring vacant property and a homeless encampment that’s been set up there. He said that homeless people have been leaving dirty clothing, food scraps, and other items on their parking lot on a regular basis. He told WTAP that there was an incident in which pants that were defecated in were left at their door. He said the situation has impacted attendance.

Another local came in with concerns about 16th Street, asking for traffic control there. She said that people drive too fast there and that it makes it dangerous to back out of her driveway. She also pointed to kids that live in the area and that she’s seen people drive around school buses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.