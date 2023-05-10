Patriots host Big Reds in a Powder Puff Football event

Senior Night for three teams also held at Erickson All-Sports Complex.
WTAP News @ 10
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It was a fine night for an unusual fundraiser event in Parkersburg Tuesday evening.

It was the first official Powder Puff Football event since 20-19...and was held at Erickson Stadium.

Parkersburg South hosted Parkersburg’s Big Red team Tuesday evening.

The fundraiser featured girls football teams competing in a cross-town rivalry, while being coached by the boys’ teams.

Powder puff games typically feature touch-tackle or flag football, where streamers are pull off instead of hard tackles.

“All the proceeds for tonight is going towards back to the school,” explains Student Council Advisor Jamie Moss. “We’re going to be working on expanding our seating for different dances and the Homecoming. We expanded those areas and have a really nice courtyard, and so we’re going to do some permanent seating and it can be used for all year long too.”

Funds raised will also go toward the improvement of the ROAC (The Rod Oldham Athletic Center).

A Senior-recognition night was also held for three teams since bad weather earlier in the Spring pre-empted the event for graduating seniors and their parents.

