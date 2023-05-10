Reno Volunteer Fire Department finds new ways to recruit amidst challenges

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Reno Volunteer Fire Department is embarking on new efforts to recruit the younger generation.

WTAP has more on their recruitment and manpower challenges.

Reno Volunteer Fire Department members will soon start going to local high schools. They hope to get younger faces interested in becoming first responders.

Lieutenant Darin Montgomery, an EMT with the department, said, “Several years ago, word of mouth, family members, you know, it kept your department going. Now a days these people working multiple jobs, their kids are playing in sports year round. They just don’t have the time and don’t want to make the commitment.”

Montgomery said a year ago several Washington County Fire Departments and EMS services formed a committee to address recruitment.

“We started discussing that we needed help. We are way behind in recruitment. The average age of a volunteer fire department member in the state of Ohio is 54 years old.”

Montgomery said that age is concerning and he’s not alone in that sentiment in Ohio. The Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service issued a report in 2022, echoing that worry.

“That is very concerning because we don’t have new people showing up to help us. There’s going to come a time when these guys are going to have to retire,” Montgomery said.

The task force report notes that they see fewer volunteers available each year. The task force was formed in 2022.

Montgomery said, while Reno Volunteer Fire Department is decently covered at night, they’re low on manpower during the day. This means mutual aid plays a big role in their call response.

“It might take five departments to do what two departments can do in an evening,” he said.

Montgomery said the lack of manpower makes a dangerous job more dangerous.

“..., because you don’t have the luxury of having multiple sets of eyes on a scene. You know, you’re all busy. You don’t have someone watching pedestrians, making sure they don’t put themselves in a dangerous position. You don’t have someone watching traffic,” he explained.

Montgomery said that the bond between members of volunteer fire departments runs deep.

“..., the brotherhood...or the family that you get into with your volunteer fire department is unbelievable. I mean, I think as much of these guys that I run with as I do my own family,” he said.

Montgomery added that, while they are looking for the younger generation, they’re not going to deny any help.

Their EMS crew is paid and runs 24/7 seven days a week so there’s no worry there but the department is still recruiting for all types of positions, including EMS people, according to Montgomery.

