Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens facing two cases involving rape.
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Clerk of Courts says the trial for Nathaniel “Ross” Stevens is to be continued.

Stevens is being tried for cases involving rape. One involving disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and the other involving gross sexual imposition.

The clerk of courts says that a motion for additional evidence has been collected since Stevens’ indictment and the evidence is being sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

There is no new trial date set at this time.

We will have more information on this case as it develops.

