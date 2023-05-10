Upcoming event will offer help to area veterans

By Alexa Griffey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Marine Corps Department of West Virginia convention is coming up and they’re bringing in multiple resources for area veterans.

The convention is on Friday May 19th and Saturday May 20th at the Comfort Inn Suites in Mineral Wells.

The League will be bringing in speakers and attorneys to answer questions and give assistance on many topics including disability claims for veterans on Friday from about 1pm to 4 pm.

Mike McLain, a commandant for the Dept of West Virginia Marine Corps League, says it is a great opportunity for veterans in our area.

”We’re fortunate enough to have two representatives from the Dept. of Veterans Assistance at the State of W.V. they’re coming up for the meeting and possibly bringing some VSO’s (veteran service officers) to take care of some people’s claims- if you need to come out and see us for some claims.”

Mclain says there will also be an attorney to talk and answer questions about the Camp Lejeune Water.

