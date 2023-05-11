Arts and entertainment events happening across the Mid-Ohio Valley May 11th-14th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org.

Thurs. 5/11:

Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco

Butterfly Special Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library

After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Chef Inspired Indulgence Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Fri. 5/12:

Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library

8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Birch Tree Vintage Window Learnshop 5:30pm - 8:30pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

Lebanese Girls Night Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate

28th Annual Bluegrass Festival 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Moms Just Wanna Have Fun! 6:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Old Art Made New Finetime 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

The DeBarr Stevens Trio- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Moon Over Buffalo Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Southeastern Sessions ft. Abby Dodds, Craig Heath, John Walsh 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

The Kingston Trio 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Sat 5/13:

Lowell Lock Trip 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Downtown PKB Cleanup 9:30am @ Bicentennial Park

Cemetery Tours: Along the Banks of the Ohio 10:00am - 11:00am @ Riverview Cemetery- Williamstown

Spring Bash 2023 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm

Cemetery Tours: Along the Banks of the Ohio 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Riverview Cemetery- Williamstown

Purse Bingo to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ The Vault- Marietta OH

Spring Paint Party ft. Parkersburg Art Center 1:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

28th Annual BlueGrass Festival 2:00pm - 9:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Petals and Punch Mom and Me Floral Arranging 2:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV

Spring Paint Party ft. Parkersburg Art Center 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s grandchildren sing 7:00pm @ Monroe Theatre- Woodsfield OH

Moon Over Buffalo Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

1988 Cover Band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sun. 5/14:

Mother’s Day Brunch 11:00am - 4:00pm @ The Galley

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Benny and Babe Front St Marietta

Mother’s Day Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Mother’s Day Buffet 11:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Spring Bash 2023 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm

Mother’s Day Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Moon Over Buffalo Play 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Mother’s Day Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Mother’s Day Cabaret 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

