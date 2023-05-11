BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre EMS is officially up and running. According to officials, their first squad run was last Thursday.

The service isn’t running at full capacity just yet because it is not yet fully staffed, according to Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell. That means the city is still relying on some mutual aid.

EMS Administrator Ryan Varian said the EMS service ran about four days this week, that coverage lasting on average for 12 hours and sometimes more each day.

Hoblitzell said the major impact of the city having its own EMS service again is how fast emergency crews can get to locals.

“Our squads were at some of the scenes before the caller was off of the phone with dispatch,” she said.

According to Varian, as the EMS service is getting more staffing, the service is building on the amount of hours and days it’s serving. Next week it should be bumped up to about six days.

Hoblitzell said The City of Belpre EMS will eventually be working 24/7.

