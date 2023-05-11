The City of Belpre EMS is officially up and running

The City of Belpre EMS is officially in operation.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre EMS is officially up and running. According to officials, their first squad run was last Thursday.

The service isn’t running at full capacity just yet because it is not yet fully staffed, according to Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell. That means the city is still relying on some mutual aid.

EMS Administrator Ryan Varian said the EMS service ran about four days this week, that coverage lasting on average for 12 hours and sometimes more each day.

Hoblitzell said the major impact of the city having its own EMS service again is how fast emergency crews can get to locals.

“Our squads were at some of the scenes before the caller was off of the phone with dispatch,” she said.

According to Varian, as the EMS service is getting more staffing, the service is building on the amount of hours and days it’s serving. Next week it should be bumped up to about six days.

Hoblitzell said The City of Belpre EMS will eventually be working 24/7.

For the backstory on why Belpre did not have its own EMS service for a period of time, click on the links below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/01/16/belpre-mayor-mike-lorentz-talks-about-next-steps-after-ems-inc-termination/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/04/06/belpre-city-council-votes-table-reading-ems-contract/?fbclid=IwAR3Spgn5sFG8ZeIAkuu7KYXm3yJ7Ca8ynwaHfv1h7DRhbitGhRiliz5ilzg

https://www.wtap.com/2023/04/11/belpre-city-council-votes-pass-ems-contract/

