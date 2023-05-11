“Discovering Vienna” aims to connect residents to their roots

The book was written by Christina Ulman with help from the Friends of Vienna, a non-profit group dedicated to preservation and beautification of the city.
The book describes the origins, history, and heritage of the City of Vienna through many historical documents and other visuals dating back to colonial times.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new book exploring the history of Vienna is now available for pre-order.

Discovering Vienna is a one-hundred-and-eighty-page book written by Christina Ulman of Ulman Design with help from the Friends of Vienna, a non-profit group dedicated to preservation and beautification of the city.

Ulman, who is a graphic designer by trade was approached by the Friends of Vienna for design enhancements on informational panels for Trek Vienna.

During this time, Ulman became motivated to tell the story of the founding of the city.

“I think it’s important that people understand that because it helps them to take ownership of their history. The people who came here, this is about your part of this legacy.”

The book is expected to be available June 1st. All proceeds will go to support the Friends of Vienna. Additional information and purchases can be made through the non-profit.

Additional information can be found here: http://www.friendsofviennawv.org/

