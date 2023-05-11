Giant Flea Market back to full set up

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia State Fair’s Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is right around the corner.

The annual spring flea market is back to its full set up of indoor and outdoor vendors for the first time since 2019, according to a statement from State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.

The Giant Flea Market will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, W.Va., May 19-21, 2023.

The sale will be open to buyers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

A unique shopping experience is available for buyers, and vendor booths are available for those looking to sell.

All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on 219S and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop.

All vendors must pre-register. Outdoor booths are available for $25 per day and indoor booths are $115 per day.

For more information or to register as a vendor, please visit //www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.

