Giant Flea Market back to full set up

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia State Fair’s Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is right around the corner.

The annual spring flea market is back to its full set up of indoor and outdoor vendors for the first time since 2019, according to a statement from State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.

The Giant Flea Market will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, W.Va., May 19-21, 2023.

The sale will be open to buyers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

A unique shopping experience is available for buyers, and vendor booths are available for those looking to sell.

All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on 219S and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop.

All vendors must pre-register. Outdoor booths are available for $25 per day and indoor booths are $115 per day.

For more information or to register as a vendor, please visit //www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer

Latest News

MOV Students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ Design Contest
Summer Music Series
Summer Music Series coming to Parkersburg
The book describes the origins, history, and heritage of the City of Vienna through many...
“Discovering Vienna” aims to connect residents to their roots
MOV students receive Marietta Community Foundation Scholarships
MOV students receive Marietta Community Foundation Scholarships