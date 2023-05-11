Letter carriers want people to participate in food drive this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Letter carriers are looking to see the public get involved in the 31st annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

This food drive takes place every second Saturday of May. People can drop off non-perishable food items and canned goods next to their mailboxes.

The letter carriers will pick those up and the food will be distributed to food pantries and food banks in the area.

Food drive coordinator, Shelly Elschlager said food drives like these can help many food pantries during a crucial time for them.

“This is a really crucial time for these food pantries. Because a lot of their donations come in around Thanksgiving and Christmas time. And this is the season where schools are going to be letting out. And children will be in need of food. Since they’re not going to be getting school lunches and stuff like that. We know that a lot of children need food and even a lot of elderly people who are too afraid to ask for help. Who may not have a lot of food and means of getting food,” Elschlager said.

The National Association of Letter Carriers says the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive has collected well over 1.8 billion pounds of food in its 30-year history.

The donations collected by the 481 Branch will go directly to food pantries in Parkersburg, Vienna, Williamstown, St. Marys, Paden City, Sistersville, New Martinsville, and Ravenswood to provide to people who need help.

The Parkersburg food drop location is at Camden Avenue Church of Christ ad the Vienna food drop location is at Wayside United Methodist Church.

